Flash: Russia explores capabilities for strikes on Ukraine's western regions

Russian occupation forces over the past few days launched several dozen jet-powered Geran-4 drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea into western Ukraine, with individual units covering a distance of 880 kilometre, reported presidential advisor Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash).

"Thus, our adversary is exploring the possibilities of attacking western regions of Ukraine with jet-powered 'Shaheds' from various directions. The maximum flight range of the 'Geran-4' turned out to be slightly greater than expected," Serhiy Flash wrote on Facebook.

According to his data, the route of enemy drones ran from Crimea through Odesa and along the border with Moldova. Four jet drones reached Lviv, covering a distance of 820 kilometre, while several others reached Lutsk at a distance of 880 kilometre from the launch site.

To cover such a distance, the Geran-4 devices maintained an altitude of 5–6 kilometre and an average speed of 320–380 kilometres per hour m . Flash suggests that to increase the flight range, the Russian military may have reduced the drone's warhead weight.