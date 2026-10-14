Russia launches massive overnight, morning strike on energy infrastructure across several regions – Ukrenergo

Russia carried out a massive missile attack on energy facilities in several regions during the night and morning of October 14, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday.

"As a result of this, as well as due to shelling of energy infrastructure over the previous day, as of morning, consumers are de-energized in the city of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytsky, and Zaporizhia regions," the company noted.

Emergency restoration work has already begun where security conditions currently permit.

To prevent overloads of equipment damaged by previous Russian shelling, capacity limitation schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules of up to two queues for all categories of consumers will be forced to apply in some regions on Wednesday until the end of the day.

Ukrenergo advised consumers to monitor updates on the websites and official social media pages of their distribution system operators, as the situation in the power grid may change due to ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.