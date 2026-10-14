US may halt intel sharing over refinery strikes - Zelenskyy

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump warned that it could halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine if Ukraine does not stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with NPR.

Zelenskyy also rejected Trump’s claim that Ukraine was allegedly responsible for rising diesel fuel prices. He said the increase was due to the war involving Iran.

“Mostly people in the world know why their prices on any kind of energy, including diesel, raised up, why they increased. Because of Hormuz. Yes. Because of blocking the Strait of Hormuz,” Zelenskyy said in the interview.

He said Ukraine strikes Russian energy and logistics facilities in order to weaken the Kremlin’s ability to wage war.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants to end the war but will not stop these strikes until Russia stops attacking Ukrainian energy facilities.