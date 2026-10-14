Shelling of Kharkiv region injures 9, including child, in past day – official

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces launched missile and drone strikes of various types against Kharkiv and 18 settlements in the region, leaving nine people injured, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"In the city of Kharkiv, 76- and 77-year-old women were injured; in Derhachi, 40- and 55-year-old men were injured; in the urban-type settlement of Pokotylivka in the Vysochanske community, a 15-year-old girl was wounded; in Liubotyn, a 68-year-old man was injured; in the urban-type settlement of Blyzniuky, a 36-year-old man was wounded; in Izium, a 72-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man suffered acute stress reactions," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.