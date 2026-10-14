Russian strikes hit Epicentr malls in Chernihiv, Dnipro, destroy Khmelnytsky logistics hub

On Tuesday evening, Russia struck the logistics center of Epicentr K LLC in Khmelnytsky 10 times. It was the company's last major logistics center, Yulia Chudnovets, head of Epicentr's public relations department, said.

"Our last major logistics complex in Khmelnytsky region. 10 hits. Five fires. One after another. Throughout the day… This was the company's last major logistics complex. The other two in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region have already been destroyed by the Russians," Chudnovets wrote on Facebook.

According to the company, 10 hits were recorded throughout the day during the attack on the logistics complex in Khmelnytsky region, triggering five fires. Rescue workers' efforts to extinguish the fires were complicated by the presence of another 30 enemy drones in the sky. Epicentr said that this facility had remained the group's last major logistics complex after Russian shelling had previously destroyed two other logistics centers in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

As a result of enemy attacks over the course of a week, the new Epicentr shopping center in Chernihiv was effectively destroyed. The company had rebuilt it in a larger, more modern format after it was completely destroyed in 2022. A strike was also recorded on a shopping center in Dnipro that had been operating in the city for nearly 20 years.

As reported, the Epicentr group of companies is a leader in Ukraine's retail market for home improvement and construction goods. Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the chain comprised more than 70 shopping centers across Ukraine. However, as a result of hostilities and regular missile and drone attacks, some facilities in various regions were destroyed or sustained significant damage.