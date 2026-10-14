SpaceX limits Starlink terminal speed in Ukraine overnight without warning – presidential adviser

Presidential Advisor Serhiy Flash Beskrestnov reported that SpaceX restricted the operational speed of its Starlink satellite communication terminals in motion overnight, leading to the disruption of a number of missions.

"I confirm that tonight SpaceX introduced speed restrictions on Starlink terminals while in motion. Currently, the restriction applies to the 'military package' of StarShield services and is set at a speed of 100 miles per hour [160 kilometres per hour]. Our defense forces received no prior warning of such a restriction, which led to the disruption of several missions," he wrote on Telegram.

Beskrestnov called it obvious that this restriction could not be a coincidence and is linked "to the current political situation."

As reported, American billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk previously denied Ukraine the ability to use Starlink satellite internet for strikes on Russian territory, expressing the view that it was time for Ukraine to reach a peace agreement with Russia.

At the same time, a bipartisan delegation from the U.S Congress visiting Kyiv in October advocated for expanding Ukraine's access to Starlink to counter Russian aggression.

Prior to this, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that work was underway on a satellite system similar to Starlink.