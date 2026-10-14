Russia launches 39 missiles, 128 UAVs at Ukraine; 4 missiles, 115 drones downed or suppressed – Air Force

Russian forces on Wednesday overnight deployed 39 missiles and 128 drones of various types against Ukraine, of which air defense forces shot down or suppressed four missiles and 115 UAVs, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of October 14 (from 18:00 on October 13), the enemy launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using strike UAVs and 39 missiles of various types approaching targets on a ballistic trajectory," the Air Force said in a message on Telegram.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 167 air attack weapons – 39 missiles and 128 drones of various types.

According to preliminary data as of 09:00, air defense shot down or suppressed four missiles and 115 enemy UAVs, including 59 jet-powered drones. According to the Air Force, this accounts for 90% of the total number of strike UAVs.

Russian forces used Iskander-M, KN-23, S-400, Zircon, and Oniks missiles, as well as Shahed strike drones, including jet-powered ones, Banderol/Dan-T, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya-type decoy drones.

The main directions of the strike were Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Kharkiv region. According to the Air Force, a key feature of the attack was the simultaneous deployment of various air attack weapons from multiple directions, along with a large number of ballistic missiles targeting energy infrastructure facilities.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary information as of 09:00, impacts of missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, with falling debris from intercepted targets recorded at eight locations. Some Russian missiles failed to reach their targets.

As of the time of publication, the attack was ongoing, with Russian strike drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace.