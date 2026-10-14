Zelenskyy: Russian attack on energy grid leaves 600,000 without power, damages 30 facilities

A massive overnight Russian strike on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Kharkiv damaged 26 electric power elements and four oil and gas facilities, leaving at least 600,000 consumers without electricity supply, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Wednesday.

"A targeted Russian ballistic strike specifically against energy infrastructure, regarding which the President of America defined a ceasefire. The strike was absolutely deliberate and demonstrative in scale – there has never been such a show of disrespect from Russia toward America," the head of state wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the president, overnight Wednesday Russian forces deployed 39 ballistic missiles and over 120 strike drones and loitering munitions against Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure. The attack resulted in dead and wounded, and the scale of power outages may increase. Energy repair crews and units of the State Emergency Service are working at the impact sites.

Zelenskyy emphasized that with this attack Russia rejected the possibility of de-escalation and demonstrated contempt for U.S statements regarding an energy truce. In this regard, the Ukrainian head of state called on U.S President Donald Trump to introduce tough sanctions against the Russian Federation provided for in the recently passed and signed law by Senator Lindsey Graham, as well as to provide Ukraine with additional missile packages for Patriot air defense systems.