Ukraine, EU open second, third clusters of membership negotiations

Ukraine and the European Union have opened the second and third negotiation clusters regarding membership.

The announcement was made Tuesday in Luxembourg at the conclusion of an intergovernmental conference by Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense of Ireland, which currently holds the EU presidency.

Byrne said Ukraine's future lay within the European Union family and that, as part of the fourth intergovernmental conference on Ukraine's accession, the Council had opened Cluster 2, covering the internal market, and Cluster 3, covering competitiveness and inclusive growth. He said he was pleased to announce this important milestone in Ukraine's accession process together with Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

Byrne said these were the third and fourth clusters opened by the EU in negotiations with Ukraine, following the opening of Cluster 1, Fundamentals, in June and Cluster 6, External Relations, in July. He welcomed the continued momentum towards Ukraine's EU membership and said that, after a long period of stagnation, most clusters had now been opened.

The minister said that, despite Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, its civilian population and civilian infrastructure, Ukraine continued to implement the reforms needed to bring its national legislation into line with EU standards in key areas.

He also said that Ireland, as the country holding the EU presidency, would do everything possible to support Ukraine on its path towards EU accession. Byrne described the day as positive for Ukraine's accession process and said all EU member states recognised Ukraine's progress in implementing key reforms in two important policy areas.

The minister explained that Cluster 2, the internal market, constituted the economic foundation of the accession process and covered nine technical chapters governing a candidate country's integration into the EU single market.

He said Cluster 3, competitiveness and inclusive growth, concerned the driving forces behind socioeconomic development in the EU accession process and comprised eight chapters aimed at bringing the candidate country's economy into line with EU standards.

Byrne added that the progress achieved sent an important signal to Ukrainians who were fighting for the European values of freedom, democracy and equality.

He said the EU would continue working in the near future to advance Ukraine's candidacy in accordance with the current enlargement methodology by opening the remaining clusters. At the same time, he urged Ukraine to continue implementing the necessary reforms, particularly in the area of fundamental principles.

Byrne said Ukraine was part of the European family by virtue of geography and added that the EU looked forward to the moment when Ukraine and its citizens could be welcomed into the European Union family.