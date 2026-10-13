Govt approves changes to reservation system

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution On certain issues concerning the organization of reservations for conscripts during mobilization and wartime, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (from the Holos faction) said; a government source also confirmed this information to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The document was adopted after one day of revisions, and regarding the reservation percentage – after five days. However, my sources say that they apparently managed to remove this provision regarding the 50% calculation basis," Zhelezniak said on social media.

According to him, government officials retained the provision that employees with deferrals (students, caregivers, and parents of three children) can be included in the calculation basis for the quota, as is currently the case.

A government source speaking to the agency also said the calculation of the reservation base in the final document will most likely remain unchanged.

He noted that, in accordance with the approved resolution, a Coordination Center for Allocation Issues will be established, but its membership will include not only representatives of the security and law enforcement agencies but also representatives of the humanitarian sector.

Earlier, Zhelezniak had released a draft government resolution that called for reducing reservation limits for the defense industry and the energy sector from 100% to 85%, for utility companies – from 75% to 60% – as well as a change in the basis for calculating the 50% quota and the creation of a Coordination Center under the Cabinet of Ministers. According to him, it was proposed that the Coordination Center consist of 17 members, including representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and the National Police. Without a positive recommendation from this body, companies will not be able to obtain "critically important" status or a reservation quota exceeding 50%; moreover, the center will also have the authority to recommend revoking such status, while the document lacks clear deadlines, criteria, and appeal mechanisms.

Interfax-Ukraine reached out to the Cabinet of Ministers for comment.

As previously reported, relevant defense associations – including NAUDI, the Technological Forces of Ukraine, and the Council of Arms Manufacturers – have called on the government to maintain a 100% procurement quota for defense industry enterprises, emphasizing the risks to the fulfillment of defense contracts. The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs announced its intention to send an official request to the relevant ministry to clarify the details of the drafting of the document in question.

The European Business Association (EBA) also expressed concern over possible changes to the procedure for reserving employees subject to military service and called on the government to ensure an open dialogue with the business community before making any decisions.

Regarding the creation of the Coordination Center, Yulia Svyrydenko's government had already adopted a similar decision in July, shortly before her resignation, but it never took effect. At that time, it was envisaged that the Coordination Center would function as a temporary consultative and advisory body to the government, and its tasks would include: coordinating government agencies and finding solutions to problematic situations regarding conscription; reviewing proposals from government agencies regarding the designation of enterprises, institutions, and organizations as critical to the economy and the public's livelihood.