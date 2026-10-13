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Interior Ministry units' weekly results: 2,000 occupiers, over 1,220 equipment, air defence systems, nearly 30 fuel, ammunition depots destroyed

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Interior Ministry units' weekly results: 2,000 occupiers, over 1,220 equipment, air defence systems, nearly 30 fuel, ammunition depots destroyed
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Combat units of the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the National Police of Ukraine neutralized more than 2,000 occupiers last week, and destroyed nearly 30 fuel and ammunition depots, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky said.

"Our units are responding on the battlefield to the daily terror against civilians. More than 2,000 occupiers – these are enemy casualties inflicted last week by combat units of the Ukrainian National Guard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the National Police of Ukraine," he said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, fighters from the Ministry of Internal Affairs destroyed more than 1,220 units of enemy artillery, engineering, and armored vehicles, as well as air defense systems. More than 3,000 enemy troop concentrations were struck. Another significant achievement was the destruction of nearly 30 fuel and ammunition depots.

"Every day, National Guard troops, border guards, and police officers plan operations, coordinate their actions, identify targets, and strike the enemy. They carry out the most complex tasks with a single goal – to thwart the enemy's plans and prevent any assault operations," Vyhivsky said.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
#internal #combat #affairs #results #ministry
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