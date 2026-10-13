Chentsov hopes fourth, fifth negotiation clusters will open by year-end

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov expects that the fourth and fifth negotiation clusters on EU membership will be opened by the end of this year, hoping to reach a compromise on sensitive issues in the agro-industrial sector.

He made these remarks on Tuesday in Luxembourg ahead of the start of the fourth intergovernmental conference, at which the second and third negotiation clusters on Ukraine's EU membership are expected to be officially opened.

"We are working on opening the fourth and fifth clusters – in November or December, that is, by the end of the year. So in the coming days, we will definitely focus on this," Chentsov said.

At the same time, he noted that "the scale of Ukrainian agriculture and Ukraine's capacity as a producer of agricultural products are well known." "This is not new information. Of course, there are issues that need to be discussed, but we believe that if both sides are willing to seek a compromise, we will always be able to find one," the deputy prime minister said.