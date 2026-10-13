Chentsov: Second, third negotiation clusters to help create conditions for participation in EU single market

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov says the second and third negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union will serve to create the conditions for participation in the single market.

He made these remarks on Tuesday in Luxembourg ahead of the start of the fourth intergovernmental conference, at which the second and third negotiation clusters on Ukraine's EU membership are expected to be officially opened.

"Today is a very important day. We are opening two clusters – the second and third – which concern the single market, competitiveness, and inclusive growth. This is about creating the conditions for participation in the single market. It is also very important that just a few days ago, the European Commission put forward a significant proposal regarding the gradual integration of candidate countries, including Ukraine, into the single market," Chentsov said.

The Deputy Prime Minister explained that this involves deepening "our economic and trade ties right now, without waiting for EU accession." "It is also important to maintain momentum, as we have been working hard to open all clusters by the end of the year, and we have a good chance of doing so. In this context, we are very grateful to everyone who has supported us along this path… This is important to us because Ukraine is not only defending itself against Russian aggression but is also carrying out complex reforms – and in this sense, we are unique. So we eagerly await these important and decisive steps today and continue on our path," he said.