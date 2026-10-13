Varus opens new supermarket in Vinnytsia

Ukraine's Varus supermarket chain opened a new supermarket in early October at the MIR shopping center, located at 57 Keletska Street, Vinnytsia, the company's press service reported.

The new store offers a wide selection of Ukrainian and imported products, including fresh meat and fish, vegetables and fruit, dairy products, sweets, delicacies and everyday food items. The shelves also feature hundreds of products under the company's private-label brands.

A significant portion of the store's floor space has been allocated to prepared meals. At VARUS CAFE, customers can choose breakfast, lunch or dinner without having to prepare food at home. The menu includes salads, meat dishes, side dishes, desserts and other ready-to-eat items.

In addition to conventional checkout lanes, the new VARUS store has self-checkout stations and offers the Scan&Go service through the VARUS app. Customers can also place orders for home delivery or collect them at the store.

Varus is a national supermarket chain operating in Ukraine's grocery retail market through Omega. Its first store opened in Dnipro in 2003. The chain currently has a total of 125 supermarkets in various Ukrainian cities. It operates several formats, including traditional supermarkets, To Go stores and the Varus.ua online store.

Omega LLC is owned by Cyprus-registered Weigant Enterprises Limited, with Valeriy Kiptyk and Ruslan Shostak as its ultimate beneficial owners.

In 2025, Omega LLC increased its revenue by 20% compared with the previous year, to UAH 24 billion, while net profit rose by 37.8%, to UAH 41.4 million.