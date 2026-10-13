Govt preparing crisis response scenarios for 2026-2027 winter period – Budanov

Ukraine is developing crisis scenarios and coordinating response plans for potential threats during the period from November 2026 to March 2027, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov reported.

"The main task is to develop clear crisis scenarios and synchronize operational response plans for the period from November 2026 to March 2027. The government, through the State Emergency Service, is preparing a baseline scenario of potential threats taking into account their geography and scale, while the Defense Forces and intelligence will provide a corresponding risk assessment," Budanov wrote on his Telegram channel following a meeting of the Humanitarian Response Coordination Platform.

According to him, during the meeting key challenges were discussed alongside Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko, the Presidential Office team, representatives of state bodies, and foreign diplomats representing donor countries.

"Available resources must be concentrated where conditions will be toughest for people. Authorities at all levels, relevant ministries and services, the military, international partners, and humanitarian organizations must act in a smooth and coordinated manner," the head of the Presidential Office noted.