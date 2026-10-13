SBI on MiG-29 crash: Preliminary findings indicate abnormal activation of guided missile; black box being examined

One of the possible causes of the MiG-29 fighter jet crash in Odesa region in August of this year is the accidental firing of a guided missile: a series of expert examinations has been ordered, including an analysis of the fighter jet's flight data recorder, according to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

"The Ukrainian Air Force Command conducted an internal investigation. One of the possible causes of the aviation incident cited in the investigation is the unintended firing of a guided missile," the SBI said in a Tuesday post on its website.

At the same time, as noted in the statement, this theory requires confirmation through criminal proceedings and verification by relevant expert analyses.

"Currently, the State Bureau of Investigations has ordered a series of relevant expert examinations. In particular, specialists are examining the fighter jet's flight data recorder – the "black box,"" the agency said.

Investigators are awaiting the results of the expert analyses, which should help establish the causes and all the circumstances of the plane crash.

"Final conclusions regarding the causes of the fighter jet's crash will be drawn only after receiving and evaluating the results of all ordered expert examinations as part of the pre-trial investigation," the SBI said.

On August 10, 2026, a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carrying out a combat mission to destroy enemy drones in Berezivsky district of Odesa region.

During the mission, an emergency situation arose; the aircraft caught fire, and the pilot lost control. The pilot managed to eject. His life is not in danger.

In connection with the plane crash, the SBI has opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of flight rules or rules for preparing for flights, as well as rules for the operation of aircraft, resulting in a crash.

Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense Affairs of the Southern Region is overseeing the proceedings.