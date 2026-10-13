Sybiha to Wadephul: Ukraine ready for German businesses to be among leaders in accessing Ukrainian technology

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul; they discussed the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's urgent needs for air defense, and the capability to launch long-range strikes; Sybiha stated his readiness to grant German companies access to Ukrainian defense technologies.

"Andriy Sybiha briefed the German foreign minister on the situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and Ukraine's defense needs, placing particular emphasis on protecting our airspace and strengthening our capabilities to launch long-range strikes," according to a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

The foreign minister also briefed his German counterpart on Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. Over the past week, at least 150 people have been killed, and more than 700 have been wounded. At least eight Ukrainian children were killed during the last two massive attacks.

Sybiha said Russia's barbarism and escalating terror require a decisive and principled response, and noted that Ukraine welcomed the EU's largest sanctions package and discussed further steps to increase pressure on Moscow.

"As a leading supporter of Ukraine, Germany should also lead in defense partnerships with Ukrainian companies. We are ready to see German businesses among leaders in access to Ukrainian technology and recovery projects," Sybiha said.

"Our partnership is a two-way street. Ukraine's experience, technology, and resources will contribute to Germany's economic strength and stability. I am grateful to Johann for his personal engagement in developing our strategic partnership," the foreign minister said.