Ukraine elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2027-2029 – Sybiha

On October 13, the UN General Assembly elected Ukraine to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2027-2029 term; the three-year term will officially begin on January 1, 2027.

"Ukraine has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2027-2029. I thank all UN Member States that supported Ukraine's candidacy," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on X social media platform on Tuesday evening.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine is joining the Council "while continuing to defend its people and its sovereignty against Russia's ongoing aggression, which has brought grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law."

According to the foreign minister, during its tenure on the Council, Ukraine will focus on holding Russia accountable for violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, protecting prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians, and securing the return of deported Ukrainian children.

"Drawing on our own experience, we will work with partners to strengthen accountability, defend human dignity, reinforce the international human rights architecture, and address emergin challenges to human rights worldwide," Sybiha said.