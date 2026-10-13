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URCS representatives wounded in Russian shelling of Sloviansk

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URCS representatives wounded in Russian shelling of Sloviansk
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

Three representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) were injured in Russian shelling of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

"Today, October 13, as a result of another Russian shelling of Sloviansk, three representatives of the Lyman city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which had been relocated and continued its activities in Sloviansk due to the security situation, were injured," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

As a result of the strike, the URCS representatives suffered shrapnel wounds and burns. All three have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The building housing the team of the Lyman city URCS organization also sustained significant damage. Property belonging to the organization was damaged.

"We categorically condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure and humanitarian workers," the organization stated.

#casualty #shelling #urcs
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