Trump links Russian shelling of Ukraine after announced ceasefire to Ukrainian strikes day earlier

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russia's shelling of Ukrainian energy facilities following the energy ceasefire he announced can be explained by the fact that the Ukrainian side had struck Russian targets the day before.

While speaking with reporters in Alaska on Tuesday, in response to a reporter's remark that Russia had struck six energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine after he had announced the ceasefire, the U.S. president said that the day before, Ukraine had struck many facilities.

When asked further whether, in his opinion, Russia had thereby violated the ceasefire, Trump replied: "I'll tell you about that later."

When asked by another journalist where he got the confidence that Vladimir Putin wants to end the war more than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the U.S. president replied that it was based solely on his experience in striking deals. "Only in dealing. That's what I've done my whole life is deals. I think they both wanted to end. You know, honestly, they both wanted to end, and they don't know how to get to that point. There's a lot of hatred there between the two of them," Trump said.

He later added: "Bottom line it will all work out. You know why? It always does."

As reported, on October 11, Trump announced that an energy ceasefire had been reached between Ukraine and Russia. However, on the evening of October 12 and into the night of October 13, Russian occupation forces launched massive strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other Ukrainian cities, targeting civilian and transportation infrastructure with ballistic missiles and loitering munitions. President Zelenskyy stated his willingness to refrain from striking Russian energy facilities only on the condition of a genuine mutual cessation of attacks by Moscow.

On October 13, the U.S. president stated that the agreements on an energy ceasefire were being violated by both sides, but expressed confidence that the leaders of Ukraine and Russia were seeking to reach a peace agreement. Responding to questions from reporters before departing for a rally in Ohio, Trump commented on the overnight strikes and the breakdown of the ceasefire he had announced. When reporters noted that Russia had violated the agreement, he said, "There have been violations on both sides."

Commenting on Zelenskyy's statement supporting an energy ceasefire in the absence of a reciprocal commitment from Putin, Trump asserted that both leaders support the initiative: "I think they want to make a deal, but they don't know how. But we're going to get them to make a deal."