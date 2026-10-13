Zelenskyy: Ukraine submits proposals to US for upcoming meetings, ready in coming days

Ukraine has submitted proposals to the United States regarding upcoming meetings and is ready for them in the coming days, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Ukraine is ready for meetings; Ukraine supported the President of America on the issue of an energy ceasefire. Russia must also be part of this agreement. Our team has sent the American side relevant proposals regarding our possible next meetings, our next talks. In the coming days we are ready to meet, and I conveyed this proposal through my team to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

The president noted that "we are in constant communication with the American side. Our teams are speaking. And we need to work toward peace; we need to seek options for correct actions."

According to him, "there is always constructivism from the Ukrainian side, and our positions are always absolutely clear and aimed at protecting the independence of the Ukrainian people."