Zelenskyy announces 'good decisions' in support of Ukraine this week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced "good decisions" in support of Ukraine this week, in particular following negotiations with the European Union, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

"There will be good decisions in support of Ukraine this week – we are preparing them now. I continue to be in contact with all our partners who can help us and who are always effective. And I will speak with Denmark today, I will speak with Lithuania – with the prime ministers. Tomorrow – important negotiations in Britain," he said in an evening address on Tuesday published on his Telegram channel.

According to the president, negotiations with the European Union are also scheduled for this week. "There will be support packages for Ukraine, and we are also moving forward in negotiations on accession to the European Union," Zelenskyy said.

"This week marks the opening of two clusters. Two were already opened in the summer, and by the end of the year we must open all six negotiation clusters. This is our plan. And this is a priority. This is political and moral support for our people, this is proof of the irreversibility of Ukraine's course – to be a normal, strong, European country. We are also working to ensure full financial support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, and to fulfill our agreements with Europe," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Ukrainian parliamentarians and government officials: "This week there are necessary decisions – necessary laws, necessary government decisions."