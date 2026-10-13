Sybiha after meeting with Grossi: IAEA to send missions to 19 electrical substations

The IAEA will send missions to 19 electrical substations in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"In Warsaw, I continued our dialogue with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. We discussed the situation at and around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the security threats posed by the ongoing Russian militarization, and the need to ensure nuclear safety and security," the ministry's press service said citing Sybiha on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the press service, Sybiha expressed his gratitude to the IAEA Director General for his decision to send IAEA missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical to the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"This will be the IAEA's largest deployment of its kind to date, and a timely step to protect nuclear safety and security amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system," Sybiha said.

"I also expressed my sincere appreciation for this summer's recovery programme for the children of Ukrainian nuclear workers, organised in cooperation with the Director General and the governments of Austria and Poland. We agreed to continue such valuable humanitarian initiatives," the Ukrainian minister added.

"Thank you, Rafael, for your personal engagement and for the IAEA's continued work in Ukraine," he added.