Bipartisan US senators urge Trump to abandon Russian diesel deal

A group of 12 senators from both parties sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing the diesel fuel deal with Russia and calling on him to abandon it, Axios journalist Andrew Solender has said on Tuesday.

"Withdraw from this agreement, rescind General Linense No. 135, and execute the authorities provided under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," according to the letter published by Solender on X.

General License No. 135 permits the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market. The Graham Act enables the expansion of sanctions against Russia and the continuation of sanctions against Iran.

In the letter, the senators note that the U.S. Congress supports efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but emphasize that a peace agreement must be concluded on fair terms. They state that the deal to purchase diesel fuel from Russia will not help achieve a fair peace and will not benefit the United States.

As the authors of the letter noted, the deal is "a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies."

The senators also believe that allowing Russian diesel fuel into global energy markets will have a negligible impact on energy prices.