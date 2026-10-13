Trump denies reports intel sharing with Ukraine allegedly been suspended

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that reports of an alleged halt to the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine are untrue.

Speaking to reporters in Alaska on Tuesday, when asked whether the U.S. had stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine, he replied, "No, we haven't."

"We are helping them, and we are sharing intel. We want the war to end," Trump added.

Earlier, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that the Trump administration had allegedly warned Ukraine and its European allies that the United States might suspend the exchange of intelligence, as well as the purchase of American weapons under the PURL program, if Kyiv did not stop carrying out deep strikes on Russian oil refineries and energy facilities.

On Monday evening, Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had not received any warning about the launch from partners.

On Tuesday, new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, when asked by reporters whether the United States had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, said, "I'll have to give back to you on that."