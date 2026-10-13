EU leaders to discuss Ukraine on second day of summit; Zelenskyy to address them

European Union leaders will discuss the issue of Ukraine on the second day of the European Council meeting – on Friday, October 16; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address them.

A high-ranking European diplomat told reporters this on Tuesday in Brussels ahead of the European Council meeting, which will take place on October 15-16 in Brussels.

He said discussions on Ukraine would begin on Friday and that President Zelenskyy was expected to attend, which he described as an important development. He said that, given recent events, particularly what he described as Russia's reckless attacks on civilians and infrastructure, he expected the European Union to demonstrate unity in its support for Ukraine. He added that since the beginning of the war, the EU had continued to provide Ukraine with the necessary support, assistance and financial resources.

According to the source speaking to journalists, the leaders would discuss a number of issues, including further increasing pressure on Russia. He said the leaders would also express support for Ukraine and discuss its operational needs, while funding would also be addressed, as active contacts with the Ukrainian side were continuing to assess those needs.

At the same time, the European diplomat stressed the importance of Ukraine continuing reforms, not only in the context of EU enlargement and the accession process, but also in order to secure the EUR 90 billion loan approved last December.

Following the discussion on Ukraine, the leaders will address security and defence issues. The diplomat said the main focus would be on the intensification of Russian hybrid attacks across Europe, which he linked to the situation in Ukraine, as well as on the European response to those actions. The European Council will then discuss the situation in the Middle East and migration.

The agenda for the first day of the European Council meeting, which begins on Thursday, October 15, will include competitiveness, the situation in the energy sector, macroeconomic imbalances, proposals from the Irish Presidency regarding the EU's next budget cycle, the so-called Multiannual Financial Framework, as well as enlargement and reforms.