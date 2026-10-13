EU leaders to discuss further support for Ukraine; no new funding decisions expected, position on Russian assets unchanged – diplomat

European Union leaders will discuss further support for Ukraine; no new decisions on financial support are expected, and the position on the use of frozen Russian assets has not changed either.

A high-ranking European diplomat told reporters this on Tuesday in Brussels ahead of the European Council meeting, which will take place on October 15-16 in Brussels and at which Ukraine will be one of the topics for discussion.

In particular, when asked about the leaders' discussion on the use of Russia's frozen financial assets, the source recalled that this topic was discussed very actively at the end of last year – before the December European Council meeting and the adoption of the relevant decision on allocating a EUR 90 billion loan in place of the so-called reparations loan funded by Russian assets. At that time, Belgium, where the largest amount of assets is held in Euroclear, opposed the use of Russian assets.

The diplomat said the parties' positions had not changed and that it remained to be seen how the discussion among EU leaders would unfold. He clarified that no decision on financing for Ukraine was expected at this European Council meeting. According to him, Ukraine's needs for 2026 had already been identified, referring to the EUR 90 billion package for 2026-2027, as had the sources for covering them. He added that further discussions would focus on how to address Ukraine's financial needs beyond 2026.

He also said that, on financial support for Ukraine, the EU was cooperating with the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway and a number of other partners that had joined efforts to support Ukraine.

The spokesperson said the EU had consistently stressed, including when it approved the EUR 90 billion support package for Ukraine in December, that this amount would not be sufficient to cover all of Ukraine's needs. He said it had been expected at the time that the package would cover about two-thirds of those needs.

He added that work with international partners would therefore continue and that many countries were seeking to ensure that support for Ukraine came not only from the European Union but also from other partners.