The Russian Rassvet satellite network is being developed not only for the war against Ukraine, but also as a tool for carrying out provocations, illegal schemes, and hybrid aggression against NATO countries and the international community, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense from 2015 to 2020, Major General Illia Pavlenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Pavlenko, the creation of an autonomous satellite infrastructure will allow Russia to covertly carry out sabotage operations anywhere in the world.

"This is a direct threat to Europeans. The enemy is moving its jet-powered UAV production facilities underground. Equipped with a compact Rassvet terminal, such a drone, launched from a civilian vessel in the English Channel or from a rented trailer in Europe, will be able to strike targets in London or Paris unhindered, guided directly from the Kremlin. Europe simply won't have enough expensive PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system to repel massive attacks by cheap satellite-guided drones," the major general said.

Pavlenko identifies Russia's plans to sell network access in 70 countries of the Global South as a separate risk. "Somali pirates will undoubtedly use this connection to guide unmanned boats toward civilian vessels, and drug cartels in Latin America will use it to circumvent U.S. surveillance systems. Giving them such a tool is effectively like giving an enemy nuclear weapons," he said.

In addition, the general noted that the Russian developers of Rassvet have chosen an operating frequency band that completely overlaps with the frequencies of the American Iridium satellite system used by the Pentagon, creating a risk of interference and complicating the use of electronic warfare (EW) capabilities.

"This is a major threat to the Americans and NATO countries. By jamming Rassvet's frequencies in the event of a hybrid conflict or the fight against smuggling, they risk completely crippling their own communications and the command and control of their warships or units," a former high-ranking military intelligence official said.