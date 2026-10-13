White House press secretary unable to say whether USA shares intelligence with Ukraine

The new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, who was appointed by President Donald Trump on October 9, 2026, was unable to answer questions regarding intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

"Has the U.S. stopped sharing intel [intelligence] with Ukraine?" she was asked at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I'll have to give back to you on that," Zacharia said.

Earlier, media reports said the Trump administration had allegedly warned Ukraine and its European allies that the United States might suspend intelligence sharing (as well as the purchase of American weapons under the PURL program), if Kyiv did not stop carrying out deep strikes on Russian oil refineries and energy facilities.