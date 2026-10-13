Zelenskyy: Implementation of resilience plans is higher even in border, frontline regions than in Kyiv

As of the middle of October, virtually throughout Ukraine, even in border and frontline regions, the implementation of resilience plans is more advanced than in Kyiv, and consultations have begun on urgent security and administrative measures to address the situation in the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today I began consultations on urgent security and administrative measures to address the situation in the city, accelerate the implementation of Kyiv's resilience plan, and ensure greater support for the people. I spoke with representatives of the security sector, the business community, and local government, including Vasyl Maliuk, Ivan Fedorov, Ihor Terekhov, Kostiantyn Yefymenko, and Maksym Yefimov. There are substantial proposals, and I am grateful for that," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president also announced that he would hold additional consultations.

"We need to be ready to work as quickly as possible, respond to every security challenge, and ensure that the decisions made are carried out," he said.

The head of state thanked all communities and business leaders for their willingness to support the capital.

"Protecting energy facilities and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, carrying out tasks together with the government and the military, understanding people's needs, and rationally adjusting the management protocols for Kyiv – we are preparing solutions," he said.