One killed, 8 injured in Sloviansk – local authorities

At least one person was killed and eight others were wounded in Sloviansk (Donetsk region) as a result of two enemy strikes, according to Head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

"At least one person was killed and eight were wounded as a result of today's two strikes on Sloviansk," he said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the regional military administration, five high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged in the city. All relevant emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes, and the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

As Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh said, an enemy FAB-250 struck a "resilience center" building at one address in the city, injuring eight people. "A Russian FAB-250 airstrike damaged the "point of invincibility" building and five high-rise buildings," he said on Facebook.

In addition, according to Liakh, enemy shelling of Semenivka neighborhood in Sloviansk claimed the life of a woman. She was 55 years old.