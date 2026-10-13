Anti-drone netting to be installed over modular town for displaced persons in Zaporizhia – regional administration

Anti-drone netting covering approximately 12,000 square meters will be installed over a modular town for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Zaporizhia tentatively by October 25, Acting Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported.

"We are installing anti-drone netting over the modular town for IDPs in the 'Pisky' neighborhood of Zaporizhia. About 250 people forced to leave their homes due to the war live here," Semikin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the head of the administration, it was the residents who initiated reinforcing the town's protection. "And this is understandable. The Kosmichny district is closest to the front line. Enemy FPV drones reach here more often than other areas of Zaporizhia," Semikin noted.

He stated that almost all concrete blocks and metal structures have already been installed, and crews are currently stringing up the nets. "They will cover the entire town – about 12,000 square meters. We plan to complete the work by the end of next week," Semikin reported.