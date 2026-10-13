Downed drone crash injures one, damages houses in Malekhiv – official

One person was injured and private residential houses were damaged as a result of a downed Russian drone crashing in the village of Malekhiv, Lviv district, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

"According to preliminary information, during an air alert that lasted in Lviv region from 15:04 to 15:31, a downed enemy drone fell in the village of Malekhiv, Lviv district. Private residential houses were damaged. All specialized services are working on site," Kozytsky noted in a post published on Tuesday.

He later added that one injured person had been reported: "As of this hour, one injured person is known."