One man killed, two injured in FPV drone strikes on civilian cars in Kharkiv region

On Monday at around 10:00, a Russian FPV drone struck a car traveling on a road near Kuryazhanka (Kharkiv region), killing the driver.

"A 53-year-old driver, a resident of the settlement of Korotych, died as a result of the strike," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

In addition, in the afternoon on the road between Cherkaska Lozova and Derhachi, a Russian FPV drone attacked a car, injuring two men.

Pre-trial investigations into war crimes have been initiated (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).