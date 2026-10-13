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One man killed, two injured in FPV drone strikes on civilian cars in Kharkiv region

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One man killed, two injured in FPV drone strikes on civilian cars in Kharkiv region

On Monday at around 10:00, a Russian FPV drone struck a car traveling on a road near Kuryazhanka (Kharkiv region), killing the driver.

"A 53-year-old driver, a resident of the settlement of Korotych, died as a result of the strike," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

In addition, in the afternoon on the road between Cherkaska Lozova and Derhachi, a Russian FPV drone attacked a car, injuring two men.

Pre-trial investigations into war crimes have been initiated (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

#casualties #kharkiv
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