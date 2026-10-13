Sybiha invites Armenian counterpart to visit Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum, where they discussed strengthening political, economic, and humanitarian relations.

"We discussed strengthening our political, economic, and humanitarian relations, both bilaterally and in the wider regional context, as well as practical ways to expand trade and business ties.I also invited Minister Mirzoyan to visit Ukraine," Sybiha said in a post on X.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine and Armenia have a "solid foundation for deepening our cooperation and advancing the bilateral agenda."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also reported that the ministers discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations between Armenia and Ukraine, emphasizing the dynamic continuity of political dialogue.

"Ararat Mirzoyan and Andriy Sybiha reviewed possible options for expanding trade ties between the two countries. Views were exchanged on initiatives at multilateral forums," the report said.

It is noted that attention was paid to international and regional developments, addressing existing issues, and prospects for peace.