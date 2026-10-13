Rada proposed to legalize veterans' right to wear military uniform after discharge without special permits

Members of Parliament propose that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine grant veterans the right to wear military uniforms after discharge from service without separate permits or additional approvals.

According to draft law No. 16130 dated October 7, the right will arise from the day of discharge from military service or, if the relevant status is granted later, from the day it is granted, taking into account the transitional provisions of the law.

Persons who already hold the relevant status on the day the law enters into force and have been discharged from military service will acquire this right automatically on the day it enters into force.

Information regarding this right is expected to be displayed in the veteran's electronic ID, including in the Diia application.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted that male and female veterans will be able to wear the uniform of the military formation or state body where they served, or, if it no longer exists, the uniform of its successor.

At the same time, certain restrictions are provided: military uniforms and insignia cannot be used to impersonate an active-duty service member or to create a false impression of one's position or official authority.

"The fundamental approach of the draft law is to give veterans the opportunity to wear military uniforms without unnecessary bureaucracy while simultaneously preventing its use for deception," the ministry added.

The document was developed by a group of MPs with the participation of experts from the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.