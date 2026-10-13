Number of injured in Russian strike on educational facility in Rivne rises to 25 – police

As a result of an enemy strike on an educational institution in Rivne, 25 people have already been injured, three more are currently being examined by medics, and two casualties in serious condition are undergoing surgery, the press service of Rivne region police reported.

"The number of injured as a result of an enemy strike on an educational institution in Rivne has risen to 25 people. Three more are currently being examined by medics. Two people in serious condition are undergoing surgery," the agency noted in a report.

According to police, all necessary emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Earlier, 21 injured persons were reported.