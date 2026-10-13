Trump cites violations of energy truce ‘on both sides’, his intent to compel Kyiv and Moscow to reach agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that the agreements regarding an energy ceasefire are being violated by both sides, yet expressed confidence that the leaders of Ukraine and Russia aim to conclude a peace agreement.

Responding to questions from journalists before departing for a rally in Ohio, Trump commented on overnight strikes and the breakdown of the truce he had announced. Addressing reporters' remarks that Russia had violated the agreement, he noted: "There have been violations on both sides."

Commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement regarding support for the energy truce, contrasted with a lack of similar readiness from Vladimir Putin, Trump asserted that both leaders support the initiative.

He believes Putin wants to reach an agreement, and we need to ensure Zelenskyy wants to reach an agreement too. According to him, Putin and Zelenskyy want to reach an agreement, but they don't know how. However, he said, they will make them come to an agreement.

Trump also defended the agreement on Russian diesel fuel exports, which had drawn criticism in Kyiv and the US Congress: "My diesel deal with Russia is actually not a deal for me. It is a deal for the rest of the world."

On October 11, Trump announced that an energy truce had been reached between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, on the evening of October 12 and into the night of October 13, Russian occupation forces launched massive strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other Ukrainian cities, attacking civilian and transport infrastructure with ballistic missiles and loitering munitions. President Zelenskyy stated his readiness to refrain from striking Russian energy facilities only on the condition of a genuine, mutual cessation of strikes by Moscow.