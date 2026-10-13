People's Deputy and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his statements regarding the need to hold presidential elections in Ukraine with a call to change the leadership of the Russian Federation.

"If anyone needs a new leader, it is Russia," Poroshenko said in a comment to Politico.

European Solidarity MP Mykola Knyazhytsky stated that Trump's calls to replace Zelenskyy actually reinforce the position of the Ukrainian head of state. " There’s no greater campaigner for Zelenskyy than Donald Trump... After every such conflict, Zelenskyy’s approval rating rises both in Ukraine and among our allies, particularly in Europe," he said.

Commenting on Trump's statements, Poroshenko added: " For me, the key question is simple: Are we any closer to a full and unconditional ceasefire? That is the only lens through which any move should be assessed."

As reported, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, by order of Trump, temporarily authorized supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the global market. Following this, on October 10, Trump accused Zelenskyy of strikes on Russian oil refineries and an unwillingness to end the war with Russia, expressing a desire "for Ukraine to get a new leader capable of reaching deals".

In response, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to hold presidential elections if Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that only Ukraine will decide the issue of elections and its future.

Poroshenko has previously repeatedly emphasized the impossibility of holding elections in Ukraine during wartime and criticized actions that could be construed as preparations for them, while advocating for the formation of a coalition government with opposition participation.