Rada summons Kyiv Mayor Klitschko on Wednesday to report on affairs in city

The Verkhovna Rada has supported summoning Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the proposal was submitted by Mariana Bezuhla. It was backed by 151 MPs at Tuesday's session, with eight voting against.

An earlier attempt to summon the Kyiv mayor was proposed by Bezuhla on Monday, but it did not gather the necessary number of votes. She then proposed summoning him for 12:00 on Tuesday, October 13.

When calling for Klitschko to be summoned, the MP did not name a specific time or date.

However, First Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko later clarified that Klitschko has been summoned for 12:00 on October 14.