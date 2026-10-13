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Sybiha: We have moved from ‘no cards’ to ‘don't play your cards’ – that is an achievement

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Sybiha: We have moved from ‘no cards’ to ‘don't play your cards’ – that is an achievement
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

In less than two years, Ukraine has moved from "no cards" to "don't play your cards," stated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"In less than two years, we have moved from 'no cards' to 'don't play your cards.' That is an achievement," he said during a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum.

The minister emphasized that "the frontline in Ukraine is the frontline of Europe's defense," and that the future of Europe and the global security architecture is currently being decided in Ukraine.

At the same time, he stressed that air defense systems remain a top priority for Ukraine, specifically interceptors and all types of ammunition, particularly for F-16s, which are effective at intercepting jet-powered Shahed drones.

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