Generators cover Kyiv sewage but can't replace grid - mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Ukrainian capital's sewage system is fully provided with backup power sources, but generators cannot fully replace the power supply of Kyivvodokanal.

"I want to note that generators cannot fully replace the power supply system of such a large operation as Kyivvodokanal. They help in emergencies in the power system. But they cannot work continuously. And specialists need time to switch the system to backup power in an emergency," Klitschko said on Telegram after visiting one of Kyivvodokanal's water pumping stations on Tuesday.

Kyivvodokanal currently has 103 generators, with capacity from 15 kW to 1 MW, to power pumps during emergencies and power outages, which were installed over the years of the full-scale war, he said. The company is also waiting for additional high-capacity generator systems for water supply, which are being made abroad for Kyiv.

"The city's sewage system is fully provided with backup power sources... Unfortunately, the enemy is stepping up attacks and continues to destroy Ukraine's unified power system. This affects the water supply system too, including in the capital," Klitschko said.