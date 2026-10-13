Ukraine's digital networks top winter priority - Balashov

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has made the resilience of digital infrastructure and mobile networks a priority in winter preparations, so that they keep working during power outages, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Cybersecurity and Cloud Technologies Vitaliy Balashov told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The government, in the person of the prime minister, has put winter preparation and maximum resilience first. So we have also put the resilience of digital infrastructure and mobile networks first, so that mobile operators can keep their networks running during blackouts," the deputy minister said in the interview.

The ministry took a systemic approach aimed at reform and long-term protection of physical infrastructure, and work on it is under way, but it has also singled out urgent measures that can be implemented before winter, he said.

Balashov said this means stepping up cooperation with foreign partners, "because one of the ways to protect physical infrastructure is to go outside Ukraine."

Among other areas of work, Balashov named a drafted document, the Concept for the Development of Cloud Services in Ukraine 26-31, which sets out a principle similar to the American Cloud First, under which any system, when it is created, should immediately be considered for hosting in the cloud.

The deputy minister said the ministry softened and reworded this approach as Cloud Smart. In particular, it proposed an option under which the ministry reserves the right, even at the level of principle, either not to move to the cloud or, conversely, to require use of the cloud where appropriate.

Separately, Balashov said the ministry has drafted another concept document that includes the Cloud Smart principle and a focus on a hybrid multicloud architecture model, which involves using different cloud environments and providers.

"It is important for us to follow the multicloud principle, because it diversifies risks, raises resilience and gives freedom to choose a provider," the deputy minister said.

In this component, the Digital Ministry regulates only state organizations, while businesses that are critical infrastructure will face additional resilience requirements, including use of a hybrid and multicloud model, he said.

"We do not impose specific providers. Business should choose them from those available on the market, taking its own needs and risks into account," Balashov said.

The deputy minister also said the Digital Ministry is open to cooperation and already works with foreign cloud providers.

The ministry also said it does not seek to depend fully on infrastructure abroad. In particular, Ukraine should have an option to keep a copy of state resources, while their owners must have procedures for restoring systems quickly if problems arise either in Ukraine or abroad.

Balashov said this function was enshrined in an update to Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 1009, which amends resolution No. 205.

"If a system cannot be restored automatically, its owner must guarantee to us, as the ministry, that it can be restored within a clearly defined number of hours if problems arise either in Ukraine or abroad," he said.

According to him, both foreign providers authorized in Ukraine and Ukrainian companies with infrastructure abroad can be used to back up state registers abroad.

All operators, regardless of origin, must go through the same procedure to obtain the right to provide services to the state and critical infrastructure, the deputy minister added.

Balashov also said the procedure is currently quite complex and consists of confirming security certificates, equipment location and ownership of the equipment.

He said one reason for the changes to the law on cloud services is the complexity of its procedures, which large international cloud providers sometimes cannot pass because of their internal requirements.

"So we met them halfway and are simplifying this procedure a little, but we are not easing the security challenges in this procedure," Balashov said.

For the Digital Ministry, it is important that cloud providers working with the state and critical infrastructure facilities meet national security requirements, so the Security Service of Ukraine is involved in the procedure, the deputy minister said.