According to a study by the Operative Sociology organization, 18.6% of Ukrainians consider the current state of Ukrainian-Polish relations to be friendly, while 19.5% view it as hostile.

Specifically, the survey, presented in Kyiv on Tuesday, asked respondents to assess the current state of relations between Ukraine and Poland.

The results showed that 2.4% described relations as entirely friendly, 16.2% as predominantly friendly, 57.6% as somewhat friendly and somewhat hostile, 15.5% as predominantly hostile, and 4% as entirely hostile; 4.1% found it difficult to answer.

Additionally, in a section dedicated to historical figures, Ukrainians were asked about their attitude toward Polish head of state Józef Piłsudski (1867–1935). Responses indicated that 8.7% held a completely negative view, 9% a mostly negative view, 12% a mixed (somewhat negative/somewhat positive) view, 7.5% a mostly positive view, and 3.7% a completely positive view; 52.3% stated they did not know who he was, 6.7% found it difficult to answer, and 0.1% declined to answer.

The study was conducted by the Operative Sociology organization, commissioned by the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, between July 10 and July 18, 2026. The sample consists of 2,007 respondents from across Ukraine, excluding occupied territories. For this sample, the maximum margin of error is 2.2% at a 0.95 confidence level.