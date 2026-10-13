Defense forces strike Iskander-M repair base and radar station inside Russia – General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military targets within Russia and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories on Monday and overnight into Tuesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"A repair base for self-propelled launchers and transport-loader vehicles of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system was struck near Kondrinka in Russia's Kursk region. Additionally, an enemy radar station was hit near the settlement of Shkryabino in Russia's Bryansk region," the General Staff said in a Telegram post.

Logistics facilities belonging to Russian units were also struck in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region: a fuel and lubricant depot near Dovzhansk and an ammunition depot near Rubizhne.

"Ukrainian forces also struck areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Concentrations of Russian troops were hit near Selydove, Razdolne, Suzhenka, and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region; Naberezhne in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kuzemivka in Luhansk region," the General Staff reported.