Ballistic missile attack warnings could be compromised without US intelligence – head of cybersecurity subcommittee Fedienko

Oleksandr Fedienko (Servant of the People faction), head of the cybersecurity subcommittee of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, doubts the USA will stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine, but notes that if this were to happen, the civilian population could suffer.

"I don't think that will happen. But if it does, it could affect ballistic missile attack warnings because, unfortunately, our partners detect them faster thanks to certain technologies. In all other respects, I think our intelligence services are doing a good job," Fedienko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He emphasized that more data is currently being gathered in cyberspace, "and that involves the UK and partner countries that have not let us down so far."

"It could affect the civilian population... Will it affect the front line? Most likely not," Fedienko stressed.