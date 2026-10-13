URCS joins relief efforts following Russian strikes on Mykolaiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response team was working throughout Monday at the sites of Russian attacks in Mykolaiv, assisting with the aftermath.

“Throughout the day, volunteers joined other emergency services at the impact sites, searching for people affected by the attacks and remaining on standby to provide first aid if needed,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, a drone attack caused a fire at a cargo terminal, which firefighters extinguished. Later that evening, Russian drones attacked a vehicle service station in Mykolaiv district, sparking a fire at the station and in the surrounding open area where car tyres were stored. Due to the ongoing threat of further attacks, emergency responders and volunteers repeatedly withdrew to a safe distance before returning to continue their work.