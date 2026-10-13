Zelenskyy: No partner warning on Kyiv ballistic strike

Ukraine received no warning from partners about the Russian ballistic strike on Kyiv, in which five missiles hit civilian infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There was also a rather vile ballistic strike on Kyiv, five missiles that hit civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, there was no warning from partners about this strike. Intelligence on the launch of Russian ballistic missiles helps save people's lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. It is exactly this that helps prevent killings when there is a warning about ballistics," he said on Telegram on Tuesday.