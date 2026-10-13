Death toll as a result of evening attack on residential building in Kharkiv grows to four

In Kharkiv, the fourth body was recovered from the rubble of a 4-story apartment building, which was hit by the Russian Banderol the day before, the total number of dead has increased to four, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said.

"The fourth body was pulled out from under the rubble of a house in Kholodnohirsky district," Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel.

As reported, on Monday evening, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Kharkiv using Banderol missiles. One of them ended up in a 4-story residential building in Kholodnohirsky district of the city. As a result of this collision, three people were killed and another 10 were injured.