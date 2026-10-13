Sybiha calls for tougher sanctions against Russia following strike on ships near Bulgaria

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on international partners to step up sanctions against Russia and take decisive measures to protect freedom of navigation following Russian strike on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters, which resulted in injuries to citizens of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

“Russia's latest attack on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters, which injured Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens, once again demonstrates Moscow's deliberate disregard for civilian lives and maritime security in the Black Sea,” he said on X Tuesday.

He called on partners to step up pressure on the Russian Federation, expand sanctions, and take decisive measures to hold Russia accountable and protect freedom of navigation.

“The Black Sea is a lifeline for global food security. Russia is attacking it to weaponize hunger and hold the world hostage. This must be met with strength,” the foreign minister emphasized.

For his part, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev reported that the Chelsea 3—a Malta-flagged vessel registered in Odesa and owned by a Ukrainian—was struck by three drones 18 nautical miles east of Byala. A distress signal from the vessel was received at 01:30.

“All 15 crew members—seven Ukrainian and eight Azerbaijani nationals—were safely transported to the port of Varna. Five are receiving medical assistance,” Radev said on X.

According to him, Bulgaria is seeking support in investigating the attacks to determine the origin of the drones, as well as assistance in strengthening air and maritime surveillance and enhancing response capabilities. The country's permanent representatives to NATO and the European Union have been informed of the incident. "We do not have clear and conclusive evidence to attribute responsibility to either side. However, as I have already noted, logic suggests that the outcome benefits the Russian Federation. Therefore, I will summon the Russian ambassador for a meeting today," the Bulgarian Prime Minister stated.

Furthermore, during an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council under the Council of Ministers, information was received regarding another vessel that had been struck 17 nautical miles east of Krapets. According to Radev, the vessel sank, and one crew member was rescued.